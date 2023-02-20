Home / Cities / Pune News / Retired army officer duped by cyber fraudster

Retired army officer duped by cyber fraudster

Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Police told that, without thinking much, the victim followed instructions given by cyber fraudsters. However, they failed to withdraw money from his account as his money was locked in a fixed bank deposit of ₹15 lakh.

The victim is a resident of Malwadi road in Hadapsar area of Pune city. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 76-year-old retired army personnel was duped by a cyber fraudster by taking a loan on his fixed bank deposit, said police officials on Sunday. The incident took place on February 7.

The victim is a resident of Malwadi road in Hadapsar area of Pune city.

According to the complaint filed by the complainant, an unknown person who had pretended as a bank representative shared an online link on the victim’s mobile and asked him to click on the link and complete the KYC-related banking process.

Police told that, without thinking much, the victim followed instructions given by cyber fraudsters. However, they failed to withdraw money from his account as his money was locked in a fixed bank deposit of 15 lakh.

Ashok Gandhale, police sub-inspector, said, As cyber fraudsters withdraw money from the victim’s account, they had sent loan request of 11.25 lakh on fixed deposit which was later approved by the bank.’’

Gandhale further told that, as per the request of a loan, raised by cyber fraudsters on the behalf of the victim, the bank had been approved. Out of the approved loan amount of 11.25, cyber fraudsters have spent 96,000 on online purchases.

Police have contacted respective banks and retail outlets to stop further payment requests.

A case has been registered at Hadapsar police station under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unknown cyber fraudsters.

