Rising heat sparks water crisis in pimpri-chinchwad; Over 1,800 complaints in two months

Rising summer temperatures have caused a spike in the demand for water and in turn, water-related complaints in the twin city, with at least 1,810 cases of inadequate supply and low pressure reported in just two months across all eight regional offices. Pimpri-Chinchwad has been receiving water on alternate days since November 2019 but residents claim that even this supply is often irregular, insufficient and low in pressure. (HT)

Between March 1 and April 28, the municipal corporation has received 1,810 water-related complaints through the ‘Sarathi’ helpline. Of these 1,143 complaints have been resolved while 667 are still pending resolution. The highest number of complaints (390) have come from ward ‘B’.

Balasaheb Shelar, a resident of Pimple-Nilakh, said, “We get water on alternate days, that too at pressure which is too low to fill our tanks. In this heat, managing daily needs has become a struggle. Many societies are forced to buy water from private tankers, which is adding to our monthly expenses.”

Pimpri-Chinchwad has been receiving water on alternate days since November 2019 but residents claim that even this supply is often irregular, insufficient and low in pressure. With borewells drying up, many housing societies are now dependent on expensive water tankers for their daily water needs. Pimpri-Chinchwad gets its water supply mainly from Pawana dam which also supplies water to Dehu Road, Talegaon, Maval and nearby villages. Sweltering heat coupled with leakage from the dam is causing depletion of water storage at a fast clip. As of Monday, the dam had 35.80% water storage—slightly more than 34.96% on the corresponding day last year. Officials have urged residents to use water judiciously so that it lasts till the end of summer. The water resources department has urged citizens not to waste water, and avoid using drinking water for non-essential activities such as washing vehicles and watering plants. Residents have also been urged to fix leaking taps and pipes.

Pramod Aunbhase, chief engineer of the water supply department, said, “There is enough water in Pawana dam to meet the city’s needs till June. But people must avoid wasting water. So far, over 250 illegal water pumps have been seized.”

Rajneesh Baria, branch engineer at Pawana dam, said, “This year, the heat is intense. Due to this, evaporation has increased and storage is dropping fast. Still, the available water should last till June if used wisely.”

Meanwhile, Pimpri-Chinchwad is drawing 80 to 90 MLD water daily from the Andhra Dam via the Indrayani River which is treated at the Chikhali plant before distribution. The dam has 40% water storage. Work on connecting the Bhama Askhed Dam is underway but water lifting has not yet started.