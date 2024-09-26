Roads barricaded, schools declare holidays ahead of PM Modi’s Pune visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune on Thursday, September 26, several schools in the central parts of the city, especially on Tilak Road, have declared a holiday on Thursday or on both Thursday and Friday due to the PM Modi Sabha being held at S P College Ground Thursday evening. Also, the Pune police have begun barricading Tilak Road ahead of the PM’s visit. The police department and Pune district administration have begun barricading roads in the central parts of the city from where PM Modi’s convoy will travel. L B Shastri Road and Tilak Road have been barricaded whereas footpaths have been closed from one side. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Given that PM Modi’s convoy will pass through the central parts of the city, not to mention most of his programmes too will be held in these parts, Pune district collector Suhas Diwase had sought a report from the police regarding closure of schools in the central parts. Thereafter, it was decided to keep the schools in the central parts of the city closed. Accordingly, Diwase issued an order to acquire school grounds and other open spaces in these parts. As per Diwase’s order, Bhide Bridge, Patil Plaza, New English School (Tilak Road), D P Road (Near Mhatre Bridge), New English School (Ramanbagh), Harjeevan Hospital (Savarkar Chowk), PMPML Ground (Puram Chowk), Garware College, Katariya Secondary School, Minerv Parking (Mandai) and Hamalwada spaces have been acquired.

“Preparations are in the final stage for PM Modi’s visit to the city and all necessary instructions have been given to the police department and schools in the central parts of the city. Also, barricading has been carried out on the roads from where PM Modi’s convoy will pass,” Diwase said.

Meanwhile, many schools located on Tilak Road and the adjoining areas have declared a holiday on Thursday or both Thursday and Friday owing to the PM’s visit. Major schools in the area are NMV Girls High School, Maharashtra Mandal School, New English School, Ashok Vidyalay School, Renuka Swaroop Girls School and PVG English Medium School in addition to many private coaching classes.

Swati Deshpande whose son studies in Maharashtra Mandal School said, “My son’s school has declared holidays on Thursday and Friday due to PM Modi’s visit. We learnt about it just this morning.”

Mangesh Khatri whose daughter studies in SP College, said, “My daughter is in her second year of college and every time there is any big event at the S P College Ground, students are given holidays. This is impacting their studies. Political parties should take their rallies and sabhas at non-educational grounds.”

