RTE admission process to start from next week

The registration process for Right to Education Act (RTE) admissions will commence next week, as per guidelines issued by the state school education department which were published through a circular on Thursday. Due to the change in the RTE Act, it will be impossible for students from economically and socially backward classes to get admission in English medium schools.

“The state education department has published the information about the priority of schools regarding RTE admissions. The registration process for admissions will start from next week,” said Sharad Gosavi, state director of primary education.

According to the guidelines, the students who are interested in RTE admissions will be admitted on priority basis at aided schools, government schools and all local self-government schools within a distance of 1km from their residence.

“If a parent wants to choose a local body school or a government school instead of an aided school as a priority, the respective school can be chosen according to their preference. If there is no aided school, government school, local government school within a distance of one kilometre from the student’s residence, and if there is a self-financing school within 1km distance, the children will be admitted under RTE in that self-financing school, it has been mentioned in the circular released by the education department,” said Shantanu Pranjape, a parent who is working on RTI admission related issues.

In exceptional circumstances, if there is no government, aided local body or self-financed school within one kilometer from the student’s residence, admission to a school within a distance of up to 3kms will be given on priority basis.

For admission, the age of the child must be more than 6 years, and those who have previously taken admission in schools under RTE cannot reapply.

Also, it has been clarified in the circular of the education department that if the application for RTE admission is filled with wrong information, the admission of the concerned child will be cancelled.