close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / RTO agent booked for duping people of 7.5 lakh

RTO agent booked for duping people of 7.5 lakh

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 29, 2023 06:18 AM IST

According to the complaint filed by Yuvraj Bhiwaji Takle (42) of Wagholi, the incident took place on July 21 when Takle approached the RTO agent to seek permission for using his passenger transport vehicle for private purpose

The Bundgarden Police have registered a case against a regional transport office (RTO) agent from Swargate following allegations of duping many individuals, with the total defrauded amount reaching 7.5 lakh.

Police probe found that Bhokare had duped five more individuals and the total defraud money is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.5 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police probe found that Bhokare had duped five more individuals and the total defraud money is 7.5 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Milind Madhukar Bhokare.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to the complaint filed by Yuvraj Bhiwaji Takle (42) of Wagholi, the incident took place on July 21 when Takle approached the RTO agent to seek permission for using his passenger transport vehicle for private purpose.

Bhokare, acting as an agent, purportedly accepted 1.45 lakh from Takle, assuring him of expediting the paperwork for the permission. However, the accused allegedly failed to get requisite documents and refused to refund money.

Police probe found that Bhokare had duped five more individuals and the total defraud money is 7.5 lakh. The victims, like Takle, had given money to Bhokare for various RTO-related services.

A case has been filed under Sections 406, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out