RTO fitness certificate must for 6,895 school buses, vans

The road transport office (RTO) has issued notices to owners of 6,895 school vans and buses to obtain fitness certificates to ensure safety of students. These vehicles ferry over four lakh students across Pune. As per the rules of Motor Vehicles Act, 1989, registration of vehicle is considered valid only if it has a fitness certificate. (HT HOTO)

As per the rules of Motor Vehicles Act, 1989, registration of vehicle is considered valid only if it has a fitness certificate.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

A Pune RTO official said that it is mandatory for school bus owners to get a fitness certificate from RTO. The office will continue the drive to check school transport vehicles for safety norms.

According to the rules, small buses (light motor vehicles) and large buses (heavy motor vehicles) are charged a fee of ₹600 and ₹800 respectively for fitness certificates. At the time of applying for a fitness certificate, bus owners also need to pay annual tax, which is ₹100 per seat and varies as per seating capacity. A fine of ₹4,000 is levied for violation, among other fines.