 RTO fitness certificate must for 6,895 school buses, vans - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RTO fitness certificate must for 6,895 school buses, vans

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 24, 2024 05:24 AM IST

A Pune RTO official said that it is mandatory for school bus owners to get a fitness certificate from RTO

The road transport office (RTO) has issued notices to owners of 6,895 school vans and buses to obtain fitness certificates to ensure safety of students. These vehicles ferry over four lakh students across Pune.

As per the rules of Motor Vehicles Act, 1989, registration of vehicle is considered valid only if it has a fitness certificate. (HT HOTO)
As per the rules of Motor Vehicles Act, 1989, registration of vehicle is considered valid only if it has a fitness certificate. (HT HOTO)

As per the rules of Motor Vehicles Act, 1989, registration of vehicle is considered valid only if it has a fitness certificate.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

A Pune RTO official said that it is mandatory for school bus owners to get a fitness certificate from RTO. The office will continue the drive to check school transport vehicles for safety norms.

According to the rules, small buses (light motor vehicles) and large buses (heavy motor vehicles) are charged a fee of 600 and 800 respectively for fitness certificates. At the time of applying for a fitness certificate, bus owners also need to pay annual tax, which is 100 per seat and varies as per seating capacity. A fine of 4,000 is levied for violation, among other fines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Pune / RTO fitness certificate must for 6,895 school buses, vans
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On