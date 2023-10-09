Salesmen con woman, snatch gold chain worth 77,000

PUNE: According to the victim’s statement, when she opened the door, the two men approached her to purchase dishwashing powder from a renowned company. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Two unidentified persons have been booked for posing as salesmen and allegedly snatching a 50-year-old woman’s gold chain worth ₹77,000. The incident occurred on Thursday at around 1:45 pm at the victim’s residence at the Gajanan Housing Colony near BG Shirke Company in Hadapsar. The victim, identified as Hemlata Raju Bhakt (50) was alone at home when the accused knocked on her door, claiming to be representatives from a famous detergent and household product company.

According to the victim’s statement, when she opened the door, the two men approached her to purchase dishwashing powder from a renowned company. She refused their offer, but the duo convinced her for a demo of the product. The duo entered her kitchen and gave a demo for almost 20-30 minutes. After that, when she refused to buy the product, one of the men allegedly managed to snatch the gold chain and escape from the house on a motorcycle.

Bhakt said, “The two men kept me busy and in a fraction of a second they snatched my Mangalsutra worth ₹76,650 and fled away.’’ According to her, both accused were in their 30s.

Police officials from Mundhwa Police Station said that after a technical analysis of CCTV camera footage, it was found that there were three people.

Two of them entered the house and one was waiting on the road, and after snatching the chain, they went on a motorcycle.

Locals claimed that similar kinds of incidents were reported in the nearby area last month.

A case has been registered at Mundhawa police station on October 7 under IPC sections 392 (Punishment for robbery) and 34, and further investigation is underway.

