Samant holds public meet at SPPU, 750 issues resolved in a day

In an effort to reach out to common people, students, teachers, and others related to the education department, the state technical and higher education minister Uday Samant held a public meeting today in Pune at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus.

In the day-long meeting, a total of 920 applications had come from Pune, Nashik, and Ahmednagar districts of which 750 of them were resolved or were given a positive response from Samant and his team in ministry.

“Today’s program was carried out fruitfully, all our senior officials from the technical and higher education department were present to address issues came from people. Various important issues were resolved which were pending for years like three persons were given a permanent job order on the compassion ground. While the medical bills of 24 people were issued today during the program and several other issues were positively addressed in this program,” said Samant while interacting with media after the program.

Until now, a total of 4,411 applications had come from across Maharashtra for this public meeting program to the ministry.

On 4,053 applications, a positive response has been given to resolve it. Earlier, first, such a public meeting program was held at Kolhapur last month.

“Another important decision taken today was to build a memorial of Savitribai Phule inside the university campus. We had a detailed discussion with the SPPU officials, they will soon send an official application for the construction of this memorial and accordingly, funds will be provided to them,” said Samant.

Talking about the next semester’s exams, the increasing number of Covid cases in the state, and its impact on the opening of colleges, he said, “This time for conducting the examinations, we have given an option to students themselves. If any student wants to give the offline exam or another wants to give in an online mode both the options will be given only for this year. We are keeping a close watch on the Covid cases in the state and on other colleges that have also started opening up. As the chief minister has appealed to every one of us, we need to strictly follow the safety guidelines and do not give a chance to spread the infection again.”

An SPPU centre will now be started at Doha, Qatar, the permission for this centre was pending for last one year. Finally, in today’s meeting with the SPPU officials, minister Uday Samant discussed this issue and permission letter was given today.

“In today’s meeting with the SPPU vice-chancellor and other officials, this pending issue of getting permission from the ministry was discussed at length. I have instructed our ministry officials to immediately give the permission today itself and soon the sub-centre of SPPU will start at Doha, Qatar.” said Samant.