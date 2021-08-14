Samant visits Ranade institute, announces cancellation of merger with SPPU

PUNE: In the wake of the controversy over the merger of the department of communication and journalism (DoCJ), popularly known as the Ranade institute, with media and communication studies inside the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus, Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Uday Samant visited the campus at Fergusson college road on Saturday, and assured that no such decision will be taken. Upon visiting the Ranade institute, the minister first met the SPPU vice chancellor, university officials and student union- and journalists’ association- representatives.

At a press conference held at the Ranade institute, Pune, on Saturday, Samant said, “Since the past few days, I have been receiving several letters from across the state regarding the Ranade institute merger. Hence, I came here today to discuss the matter with university officials, student representatives and even the journalists’ association. It was unanimously decided to cancel the decision to merge the Ranade institute department of communication and journalism at Fergusson college road with media and communication studies inside the university campus.”

The minister also announced the formation of a committee to upgrade the academic and infrastructural development of the DoCJ aka Ranade institute. “At the same time, we have appointed a one-member committee of Vikas Chandra Rastogi, principal secretary of the higher and technical education department. The merger decision has been cancelled, and now the academic and infrastructural development of this institute will be carried out. Also the Ranade institute land issue is in court so the government legal team is ready to provide all necessary help for the same. The recommendations put forth by the committee will be considered and the report will be submitted within 90 days,” Samant further said.

Asked about the reopening of colleges in the state, the minister said, “Our department is fully prepared for the reopening of colleges and accordingly, we are in talks with all district collectors in the state. At the same time, the task force has warned against reopening of colleges due to the risk of a third wave looming large. We will submit our report to the task force and a decision regarding reopening of colleges will be taken soon.”

Soon after the meeting with Samant, SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar issued a new circular cancelling the decision to merge the Ranade institute with media and communication studies inside the SPPU campus. Established in 1964, the Ranade institute is counted among the most well-known journalism departments in the country and has produced several veteran journalists.