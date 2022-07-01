Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cantonment General Hospital gets modular operation theatre

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB)’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cantonment General Hospital, (SVP CGH) got its ₹1.65 crore modular state-of-the-art modular operation theatre (OT) funded under corporate social responsibility. It was inaugurated on Friday.

PCB chief executive officer (CEO) Subrat Pal thanked donors for extending robust financial assistance and said that initiative would help to provide better healthcare facilities to the residents in the area.

He also stated that the quality of services offered by the hospital including ICU services is excellent and they will continue to provide good service in the future.