Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Screening of pax not yet started at Pune Airport, HMPV notwithstanding

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jan 09, 2025 05:52 AM IST

PMC has yet to start HMPV screening at Pune Airport due to lack of government guidelines, despite cases emerging in India and alerts for health systems.

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has woken up to the emergence of HMPV (Human Metapneumovirus) cases in the country, screening of passengers at Pune Airport has not yet started. The municipal administration reasons that screening cannot be conducted at the airport without the guidelines of the central and state governments.

An eight-month-old girl in Bengaluru has been found to be infected with the virus. (HT PHOTO)
There is an outbreak of HMPV in China and the virus has spread to some states in India. An eight-month-old girl in Bengaluru has been found to be infected with the virus. HMPV patients have also been found in Nagpur in Maharashtra. Due to this, health systems across the country have been alerted.

With citizens from all over the country coming to Lohegaon Airport in Pune, there is a possibility of the virus being transmitted to Punekars by infected individuals. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the PMC health department had started screening passengers at the airport. Passengers suspected of having Covid-19 were sent directly to Naidu Hospital for further examination. Similarly, it is necessary presently to screen passengers at the airport to prevent HMPV infection. HMPV patients have been found in Bengaluru and Nagpur and there are flight services from both these cities to Pune. Yet, the civic body has not started screening of passengers at the airport.

PMC assistant health chief Dr Vaishali Jadhav said, “There have been no guidelines from the central and state governments regarding screening of passengers at the airport. The municipal corporation cannot conduct mutual screening and the investigation will begin after receiving proper instructions from the government.”

