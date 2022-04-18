SDPI condemns Raj Thackeray’s statement against loudspeakers at mosques
PUNE The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Pune unit, on Monday, condemned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s statement regarding the removal of loudspeakers at mosques by May 3.
Party state general secretary Azhar Tamboli said that the members urge the Muslim community to boycott all Iftar functions organised by political parties as they are politicising the issue.
“None of the political parties are ready to take a concrete stand against the issue. They are politicising the issue and spreading hatred,” he said.
Tamboli further said that such issues can be resolved legally as all communities utilise loudspeakers during various religious functions. “We demand strong action against the MNS chief for making such inflammatory speeches and targeting a particular community,” he said.
SDPI national core committee member Bhaskar Jadhav said that complaints against Thackeray will be given to police stations in the state seeking strict action against the MNS chief.
The MNS chief on April 17 performed a Maha Aarti at Hanuman Mandir at Khalkar chowk on Kumthekar road in Pune. Thereafter addressing a press conference, he again warned the state government that MNS workers will recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if loudspeakers are not removed before May 3.
-
Two close aides of gangster-turned-terrorist Dalla held in Punjab
The intelligence wing of the Punjab Police on Monday arrested two close aides of fugitive gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, and claimed to have thwarted possible efforts of foreign-based anti-national elements to disturb the peace and tranquility of the state. Those arrested have been identified as Harsh Kumar and Raghav, both residents of Kot Ise Khan in Moga district. Police also recovered a foreign-made MP-5 gun and 44 live rounds from their possession.
-
Kidnapping of murder case witness: Court cancels Atiq Ahmad’s bail
Acting on the bail cancellation application moved by the Uttar Pradesh government, the MP and MLA court on Monday cancelled the bail granted to Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad in a criminal case wherein he had allegedly kidnapped the key witness of BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and had also compelled him to turn hostile in the case. The bail was granted to a former MP, Atiq Ahmad, by the sessions court, Prayagraj in 2017.
-
PSCDCL starts handing over smart city projects to PMC, smart city mission deadline June 2023
PUNE As the smart city mission inches closer to rollout, the central government has instructed the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited not to float any new tenders. In keeping with the central government's directions, the PSCDCL has started handing over projects to the Pune Municipal Corporation. As the smart city project was launched from Pune by the Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was a much hyped project.
-
UP: Seven Lucknow’s RML law univ students test positive for Covid
Seven students of Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya (RML) National Law University here tested positive for Covid on Monday, said university vice chancellor prof SK Bhatnagar. In the first shift, exams were held for BA-LLB first and third semesters, LLM second semester while in the second shift there were exams for fourth, eighth and tenth semester students.
-
Crime branch arrests habitual criminal from Ghatkopar
Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 27-year-old who was involved in over 20 cases of kidnappings, robberies, and house-breakings and is also wanted in a murder case. The accused identified as Amol Mohan Awate, a resident of Samata Nagar in Ghatkopar (East), was externed from Mumbai city in 2018 for two years in view of Awate's criminal activities, particularly in the Pant Nagar area in Ghatkopar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics