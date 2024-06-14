Senior citizen on morning walk dies, two injured after waylaid, attacked by minor robbers in Aundh

A 77-year-old man out for an early morning walk died after being attacked with iron rods by four robbers who waylaid him in Aundh, Thursday morning. Within hours, the police detained four minors involved in the crime while the search is on for two more, including a juvenile. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Besides the deceased identified as Samir Roychowdhury of Sayali Garden Society, the accused also assaulted cyclist Shreyas Satish Shetty, 30, and Ramsobitkumar Thakku Mandal before escaping under the cover of darkness towards Parihar Chowk, officials said.

Additional commissioner of police Manoj Patil said, “The attackers were four minors who have been detained. Two more youngsters, including a juvenile, are at large.”

The police have booked them under Sections 397, 307, 341 of the Indian Penal Code, Patil said.

Shetty who lodged the FIR at Chatuhshrungi Police Station stated that he was waylaid by the four accused during the wee hours with the intention of robbery. They told him to cough up money and one of the accused reached for his pocket.

Later, a social media post by the deceased’s relatives and friend described Roychowdhury as having retired from Tata Motors, Pune.

According to the FIR, Shetty stopped the suspect who tried to steal money from his pocket but was attacked with an iron rod by one of the four accused. Shetty sustained a serious left hand injury as he dodged an attempt by the attackers to hit his head with the rod. While he was running away to escape the attack, he turned back and saw that the accused had attacked another person at a nearby constructions site and fled on a two-wheeler and an autorickshaw towards Parihar Chowk in Aundh.

When Shetty reached Medipoint Hospital, he learnt that a senior citizen too was attacked by the robbers and his condition was critical. On reaching the police station, he saw the third victim identified as Mandal who too was attacked by the culprits, the complaint states.

Relatives and friend of Roychowdhury in a post on social media stated that like every morning, he went out for morning walk when the incident happened at around 5:15 am near the tennis court, Parihar Chowk, Aundh.

“He was hit on head by four miscreants. Avinash kaka, paper vendor near tennis court, noticed this and informed the family around 5.40 am. First, he was brought home then admitted to Medipoint Hospital, Aundh. Unfortunately, he expired this afternoon. Subsequently, the four miscreants attacked a cyclist near Puma Store (Aundh). The cyclist suffered hand injury since he tried to protect himself. The family has decided to donate the organ. So, his body will be shifted to Jupiter Hospital. Wish the police bring the culprits to book at the earliest. After talking to people visiting the hospital, it came to our notice that quite a few such incidents have happened in Aundh area in the recent past. We expect the Chatuhshrungi Police to increase patrolling every morning between 4.30 am and 6.30 am,” the online post stated.