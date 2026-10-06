Serum Institute’s Cervavac receives WHO prequalification

The World Health Organization (WHO) has prequalified Cervavac, India’s first indigenously developed gender-neutral quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) developed by Serum Institute of India (SII), the Pune-based firm announced on Monday. The vaccine targets HPV types 6, 11, 16 and 18. It is indicated for girls and boys aged nine through 26 years. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The regulatory milestone marks the 32nd WHO prequalification for products/biologicals received by SII. Inclusion on the WHO List of Prequalified Vaccines allows Cervavac to be procured by United Nations (UN) agencies. The vaccine targets HPV types 6, 11, 16 and 18. It is indicated for girls and boys aged nine through 26 years.

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer, SII, said, “WHO prequalification of CERVAVAC® is an important step in strengthening the global response to HPV. This milestone reflects the effectiveness of the vaccine and creates the opportunity for countries to prevent HPV-related risks. We are pleased to see this indigenously developed vaccine reach this achievement, and look forward to contributing to immunisation coverage, advancing global healthcare”

Cervavac is indicated in girls and women between 9 through 26 years of age for the prevention of cervical, vulvar, vaginal and anal cancer caused by HPV types 16 and 18, and genital warts caused by HPV types 6 and 11. Cervavac is indicated in boys and men 9 through 26 years of age for the prevention of anal cancer caused by HPV types 16 and 18, and genital warts caused by HPV types 6 and 11.

The vaccine is developed in collaboration with the department of biotechnology (DBT) and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), along with the WHO-IARC (International Agency for Research on Cancer) and the Gates Foundation.