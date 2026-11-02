ECI to review Uttar Pradesh’s poll preparedness from Monday

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will begin reviewing Uttar Pradesh’s preparedness for the 2027 assembly elections on Monday, starting with 18 districts across four divisions during a meeting in Meerut. ECI officials will review arrangements related to manpower and vehicles for the elections, electoral rolls, EVMs, etc. (For representation)

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said senior deputy election commissioner Manish Garg and other senior ECI officials would review preparations in districts falling under the Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad and Aligarh divisions. Rinwa said he would also be part of the review team.

The 18 districts include Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Amroha, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras and Kasganj.

Divisional commissioners, police commissioners, inspector generals of police/deputy inspector generals of police, district election officers (DEOs)/district magistrates and senior superintendents of police/superintendents of police will attend the meeting. Officials will make presentations on the progress of election preparations and arrangements in their respective divisions and districts.

The ECI officials will review arrangements related to manpower and vehicles for the assembly elections, electoral rolls, electronic voting machines (EVMs), vulnerable polling stations, appointment of nodal officers and progress of voter awareness programmes, Rinwa said.

The ECI team will subsequently review election preparations in the remaining divisions and districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The review meeting in Meerut will begin at 10.30 am at the Energy Building of the Western Power Distribution Corporation on Jail Chungi Road in the Saket locality.