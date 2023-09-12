News / Cities / Pune News / Seven Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Pune

Seven Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Pune

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Sep 12, 2023 11:37 PM IST

According to police, they raided the red-light area after getting a tip. Five of those arrested were involved in the prostitute business, while the men were involved in other related activities

PUNE:

Apart from the arrested, the police rescued a minor, who was forcefully involved in prostitution in the area. (REPRESENTATIONAL PIC)
Apart from the arrested, the police rescued a minor, who was forcefully involved in prostitution in the area. (REPRESENTATIONAL PIC)

The Social Security Cell of the Pune City Police on Tuesday arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals, including five women and two men, who were staying illegally near a red-light area in Budhwar Peth. Apart from that, the police rescued a minor, who was forcefully involved in prostitution in the area.

Bharat Jadhav, senior police inspector (SPI) at Social Security Cell Pune city police said, “In a drive against Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the city on Tuesday, we took action against seven people who failed to provide necessary documents required to stay in the city.’’

According to police, they raided the red-light area after getting a tip. Five of those arrested were involved in the prostitute business, while the men were involved in other related activities.

A case has been registered at Faraskhana Police station against three accused under IPC sections 370, 370(a), 344, 363, 366(a), 34 and sections 3, 4, 5, 6,7 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and other relevant sections of the Passports and Foreigners Act and further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out