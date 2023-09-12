Seven Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Pune

PUNE: Apart from the arrested, the police rescued a minor, who was forcefully involved in prostitution in the area. (REPRESENTATIONAL PIC)

The Social Security Cell of the Pune City Police on Tuesday arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals, including five women and two men, who were staying illegally near a red-light area in Budhwar Peth. Apart from that, the police rescued a minor, who was forcefully involved in prostitution in the area.

Bharat Jadhav, senior police inspector (SPI) at Social Security Cell Pune city police said, “In a drive against Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the city on Tuesday, we took action against seven people who failed to provide necessary documents required to stay in the city.’’

According to police, they raided the red-light area after getting a tip. Five of those arrested were involved in the prostitute business, while the men were involved in other related activities.

A case has been registered at Faraskhana Police station against three accused under IPC sections 370, 370(a), 344, 363, 366(a), 34 and sections 3, 4, 5, 6,7 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and other relevant sections of the Passports and Foreigners Act and further investigation is underway.