Seven booked for playing loud music, brandishing weapons

The Kothrud police have booked seven youths for waving choppers and issuing threats to residents on the occasion of Dutt Jayanti celebrations.

The accused had picked up a quarrel with a person over playing loud DJ music which led to the incident.

The police have invoked Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 427, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused and one person identified as Gaurav Nimbalkar has been arrested.

The FIR was lodged by Akshay Shankar Sonar (23), a resident of Kothrud on December 7.

According to the police, the accused picked up a quarrel with a rival, brandished weapons and created fear among the residents.