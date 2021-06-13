Seven locked houses broken into in Ambegaon Budruk

The police are on a lookout for a group of thieves for breaking and entering into seven locked houses in a locality in Ambegaon Budruk area of Pune on Saturday night.

“They have broken into seven houses in three buildings and one case has been registered. All houses were locked, and the CCTV has been recovered. We will detect the case soon,” said Rahul Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-2 of Pune police.

The thieves used a metal cutter to cut open the traditional metal latch on doors to render the padlocks useless. The police are now on a lookout for them.

The men fled with a total of ₹3,33,000 in cash and jewellery from the seven houses.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.