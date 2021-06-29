Seven sandalwood trees stolen from heavily guarded AFK, Khadki

As many as seven fully grown sandalwood trees located at Boat Club road inside Ammunition Factory Khadki (AFK) were found hacked by unidentified persons on Saturday night.

Purushottam Kumar, junior works manager at AFK lodged an FIR against the unidentified thieves at Khadki police station. According to the police, the thieves gained entry into the high security Boat Club zone of the factory and chopped off the trees from the trunk and escaped around Saturday midnight. The issue came to the notice of the authorities on Sunday and according to the directions of the senior officers, an FIR was lodged at the police station.

PSI Vikas Shinde said “There is high security in the area and still the thieves managed to steal sandalwood from AFK premises. We are inquiring into the incident and investigation is on.”

On June 19, eight sandalwood trees were stolen from the open premises of AFK. The factory’s junior works manager, Keshav Patange (59) had registered an FIR with the Khadki police stating that the thieves entered the premises from an internal road near Holkar bridge and used sharp weapons to chop the trees and steal them on the intervening night of June 19.

The Khadki police conducted an on-the-spot inspection of the spot and found that there was no compound wall or barbed wire fence near the crime spot. Neither CCTV cameras nor security guards were there at the scene of crime. The theft came to light during an inspection conducted by factory officials. The police had registered Patange’s FIR under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC.

No arrests have been made so far. The AFK manufactures small arms ammunitions, while the High Explosives (HE) factory produces explosives’ powders required for production of artillery and small ammunitions. They supply ammunitions to the army, the paramilitary and police forces of the country