Sharad Pawar, Sule visit Bopdev Ghat where woman was gang-raped, raise concern over safety

Senior leader Sharad Pawar and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Tuesday visited Bopdev Ghat where a 21-year-old woman was gang-raped. Both Pawar and Sule enquired about the progress in the case and raised concern over the increasing crime cases in the city. A woman was allegedly raped by three unidentified persons, who also tied her male friend to a tree and assaulted him, at an isolated place at Bopdev Ghat at around 12-12.30 am on October 4. (HT FILE)

A woman was allegedly raped by three unidentified persons, who also tied her male friend to a tree and assaulted him, at an isolated place at Bopdev Ghat at around 12-12.30 am on October 4.

Police officials were present on the site and briefed the leaders about the progress in the case.

Meanwhile, Sule also participated in an agitation at Alka Talkies Chowk along with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) workers over rise in crime cases.

“Maharashtra police are well-known in the country for their services, but in the last one year the crime cases against women and in general have gone up in Pune city. The Porsche incident fiasco, drugs case at Sassoon Hospital and several other cases have tarnished the image of police,” she said.

After Bopdev Ghat visit, Pawar addressed a public rally at Jejuri where he raised doubts over populist schemes of the Mahayuti government. “By announcing populist schemes, this government is disturbing the economic condition of the state,” he said.