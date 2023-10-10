News / Cities / Pune News / Sharad Pawar to address rally in Pune on October 24

Sharad Pawar to address rally in Pune on October 24

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 10, 2023 06:12 AM IST

Recently, rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar organised a road show in Pune city and to counter this Sharad Pawar faction will organise Sangharsha Yatra

PUNE Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar will address a public rally at Balgandharva auditorium on Dussehra, which will be celebrated on October 24, said party officials. On the same day, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar will kick-start the ‘Sangharsha Yatra’ from Pune to Nagpur.

Before the Sangharsha Yatra starts, NCP leader Sharad Pawar will address a public gathering at Balgandharva auditorium. (HT PHOTO)
On the lines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, this yatra will pass almost 850 km and aims to establish a stronger connect with youngsters in Maharashtra.

Prashant Jagtap, NCP city unit president, said, “Before the Sangharsha Yatra starts, NCP leader Sharad Pawar will address a public gathering at Balgandharva auditorium.”

Jagtap said, “To prepare for the Pawar’s pubic rally and Sangharsh Yatra, a meeting was called on Monday with party office bearers and Rohit Pawar was also present for the meeting.”

