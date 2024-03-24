Shetti firm on fighting polls from Hatkanangle as Sena undecided to extend support

Swabhimani Paksha chief Raju Shetti on Saturday announced to fight polls from Hatkanangle irrespective of whether he gets support from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners. Earlier, Sena (UBT) had asked Shetti to fight polls on the former’s party symbol, which he refused. (HT PHOTO)

After the review meeting of the party, Shetti clarified that he will not back either the MVA alliance comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SCP), and Congress or Mahayuti of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

“At the meeting we decided to only support farmers,” said Shetti. When asked if MVA is backing him as a candidate in Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency, he said, “I do not know. All I know is that I am contesting polls from here.”

Earlier, Sena (UBT) had asked Shetti to fight polls on the former’s party symbol, which he refused. During the meeting last week, Shetti had asked Uddhav Thackeray to support his candidature in the Hatkanangle constituency. In the seat-sharing arrangement of MVA, Hatkanangle is with Shiv Sena (UBT).

In Hatkanangle, Shiv Sena has its sitting MP Dhairyasheel Mane, who is currently with Eknath Shinde. The Shinde-led Sena is likely to field him again this time.