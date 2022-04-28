Shirdi airport gets Ahmedabad flights thrice a week
Shirdi airport is now connected with one more city as SpiceJet has started flights to Ahmedabad thrice a week, namely Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. However, there is an increasing demand for flights to Mumbai which are yet to begin. Currently, Shirdi airport has flights for Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Tirupati.
Deepak Kapoor, vice-chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) tweeted on Thursday, “From April 26, SpiceJet has started Ahmedabad to Shirdi flights thrice a week. Shirdi gets linked to another big city!”
Neerav Devani, a Sai Baba devotee from Ahmedabad, said, “Via road it becomes a very difficult journey so I am happy that now I can travel to Shirdi within one hour and 20 minutes. It will benefit many people from Gujarat.”
There is a great demand for flights connecting Mumbai and Shirdi as there are many devotees in Mumbai who visit the Shirdi Sai Baba temple every week. According to frequent visitors, travelling by road is very time consuming as it takes around five hours to travel by road from Mumbai to Shirdi.
“We are in talks with various airlines to start Mumbai-Shirdi flights. We will follow up more…” Kapoor added on Twitter. “While the Shirdi airport authority is ready to start flights connecting Shirdi and Mumbai, airline companies having less manpower has delayed the start of the service. Once more the demand from passengers increases, airlines will show more interest in starting the service,” said Sushil Srivastava, Shirdi airport director.
The cargo operation is also operating smoothly from Shirdi airport with goods worth Rs1.5 lakh sent on Thursday. “Now we are going to focus on a separate ‘cargo complex’ for Shirdi airport,” Kapoor tweeted.
Can dream of becoming PM, but not President: Mayawati
Accusing the Samajwadi Party of spreading rumours that she wanted to become the President of India, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday said, “I can dream of becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh or the prime minister but not the President of the country.”
Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple file applications for home-cooked food in jail
On Sunday, a court dismissed the request by Mumbai Police to remand the Rana couple to police custody for seven days on sedition charges. Instead, the judge sent the duo to judicial custody for 14 days. Then, on Tuesday, a Mumbai court dismissed their bail plea, and asked the special public prosecutor to file a reply on the petitions by Friday.
UP ready to become model for others in checking air pollution, says CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh's economy was growing fast and was ready to become a model for other states in the field of air pollution management after becoming the second largest economy. Adityanath stated this at a high level meeting with World Bank representatives to discuss clean air initiatives. World Bank has offered financial assistance for the implementation of Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Action Plan.
Push to ODOP: UP CM to inaugurate five common facility centres soon
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will soon inaugurate common facility centres (CFCs) in five districts that will provide all facilities to entrepreneurs associated with the “One District One Product” (ODOP) scheme. Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME and Khadi, UP, on Thursday said common facility centres in Azamgarh, Sitapur, Siddharthnagar, Ambedkar Nagar and Agra districts were ready and would be inaugurated by the chief minister soon.
CNG price hiked again by ₹2.20 per kg in Pune
The compressed natural gas prices in Pune have been hiked for the fourth consecutive time by ₹2.20. From April 29 onwards new rate for CNG in Pune city would be ₹77.20 per kg. Earlier this month, the state government had announced to cut down the VAT on natural gas from 13 per cent to 3 per central, effective from April 1.
