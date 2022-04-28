Shirdi airport gets Ahmedabad flights thrice a week

Shirdi airport is now connected with one more city as SpiceJet has started flights to Ahmedabad thrice a week, namely Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. However, there is an increasing demand for flights to Mumbai which are yet to begin. Currently, Shirdi airport has flights for Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Tirupati.

Deepak Kapoor, vice-chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) tweeted on Thursday, “From April 26, SpiceJet has started Ahmedabad to Shirdi flights thrice a week. Shirdi gets linked to another big city!”

Neerav Devani, a Sai Baba devotee from Ahmedabad, said, “Via road it becomes a very difficult journey so I am happy that now I can travel to Shirdi within one hour and 20 minutes. It will benefit many people from Gujarat.”

There is a great demand for flights connecting Mumbai and Shirdi as there are many devotees in Mumbai who visit the Shirdi Sai Baba temple every week. According to frequent visitors, travelling by road is very time consuming as it takes around five hours to travel by road from Mumbai to Shirdi.

“We are in talks with various airlines to start Mumbai-Shirdi flights. We will follow up more…” Kapoor added on Twitter. “While the Shirdi airport authority is ready to start flights connecting Shirdi and Mumbai, airline companies having less manpower has delayed the start of the service. Once more the demand from passengers increases, airlines will show more interest in starting the service,” said Sushil Srivastava, Shirdi airport director.

The cargo operation is also operating smoothly from Shirdi airport with goods worth Rs1.5 lakh sent on Thursday. “Now we are going to focus on a separate ‘cargo complex’ for Shirdi airport,” Kapoor tweeted.