Pune district recorded its first single-digit (minimum) temperature of the winter season on Friday, with Shirur logging 9.4 degrees Celsius; according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Notably, Shirur is only the second weather station in Maharashtra to record a single-digit minimum temperature this season, after Jalgaon, which recorded the state’s lowest minimum temperature at 8 degrees Celsius. Among other locations, Narayangaon recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius. (HT) more

Several other locations in Pune district also recorded minimum temperatures close to or below 11 degrees Celsius. After Shirur, Haveli recorded the second-lowest minimum temperature in the district at 10.1 degrees Celsius; followed by Baramati at 10.9 degrees Celsius. Pashan recorded 11.4 degrees Celsius; while Indapur and Talegaon recorded 12.1 and 12.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Among other locations, Narayangaon recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius; while Dhamdhere and Purandar recorded 13.1 and 13.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. Ambegaon recorded 13.6 degrees Celsius; and Nimgiri 14.4 degrees Celsius. Among the locations listed, Magarpatta recorded the highest minimum temperature at 17 degrees Celsius; followed by Chinchwad at 16.2 degrees Celsius.

The dip in temperature was evident in Pune city as well, where Shivajinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius, down from 14 degrees Celsius recorded the day before on November 19. The 2.7 degrees Celsius decrease in Shivajinagar’s minimum temperature within 24 hours indicates a rise in the winter chill across the district.

Meanwhile, there has been no significant change in the maximum temperature in Pune, with the city recording 30.5 degrees Celsius on Friday. This indicates that while daytime conditions continue to remain relatively warm, night-time temperatures are witnessing a steady decline, particularly in rural parts of the district.

According to the IMD forecast, Pune city is likely to experience mainly dry weather conditions over the coming days. The minimum temperature is expected to remain on the lower side, indicating that the early winter chill is likely to persist, particularly during the night and early morning hours.

The contrasting temperatures across the district highlight the increasing difference between daytime warmth and night-time chill as the winter season progresses.