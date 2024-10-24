Shiv Sena Pune unit president Bhangire supports NCP candidate in Hadapsar

PUNE Shiv Sena leader and city unit president Nana Bhangire on Wednesday said that he respects the party’s decision and will work for Mahayuti candidate Chetan Tupe in the Hadapsar assembly constituency. Shiv Sena leader and city unit president Nana Bhangire on Wednesday said that he respects the party’s decision and will work for Mahayuti candidate Chetan Tupe (in pic) in Hadapsar. (HT FILE)

Bhangire is chief minister Eknath Shinde’s strong supporter and had demanded the ticket from the Hadapsar assembly constituency. But as it was decided in alliance that the seat would remain with the sitting MLAs party, Hadapsar seat went to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister on Wednesday announced the list and declared Tupe as a candidate from Hadapsar.

Bhangire said, “I respect the party’s decision and will work for the alliance candidate. I have called a meeting with my supporters on Thursday and will discuss the campaign strategy.”