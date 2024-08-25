Six AED machines installed at new Pune airport terminal building

PUNE As many as six mobile automated external defibrillator (AED) machines have been installed at the new airport terminal building along with a medical emergency room to cater to flyers who suffer sudden cardiac arrests. Six mobile automated external defibrillator (AED) machines have been installed at the new airport terminal building along with a medical emergency room to cater to flyers. (HT FILE)

Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director, said these machines had been set up at the arrival area, departure area, near check-in counters, security hold and at the international security hold area.

“These AED machines have been strategically placed throughout the terminal. They are important aids for delivering immediate electric shocks to restore normal heart rhythms during sudden cardiac arrest which increases survival rate of the victims,” Dhoke said.

According to the guidelines, AEDs save lives by reviving the hearts of people who experienced sudden cardiac arrests wherein the machine delivers an electrical shock to the heart to restore its normal rhythm.

When a person suffers a sudden cardiac arrest near one of these locations, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) should commence immediately. In the meantime, the bystanders should rush to the AED location and bring it to the place where the victim is lying with CPR ongoing. Handling an AED is not challenging as it has a voice-guided system that takes the user through a few easy-to-follow steps supported by pictures.

The AED’s pads are placed on the victim’s bare chest, CPR is interrupted, AED is switched on and it analyses the heart’s rhythm.