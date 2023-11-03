Six people stuck in Sassoon Hospital lift rescued

A team of the fire brigade department on Friday rescued six people, including four hospital staff, stuck inside the elevator of Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) for an hour. According to the officials, the elevator at the new building of the hospital reported malfunctioning around 11.50 am. (HT FILE PHOTO)

According to the officials, the elevator at the new building of the hospital reported malfunctioning around 11.50 am.

The fire brigade control room was contacted who promptly dispatched a fire engine and a rescue van to the scene.

The elevator was stuck between the fourth and fifth floors of the new building of SGH leading to panic amongst all stranded people for approximately one hour.

Out of the six individuals rescued five were men, and one woman. The swift actions of the firefighters led to the successful rescue of all individuals by 12:32 pm, said officials.

During the rescue operation, the firefighter went on the roof of the eleven-storey building and tried to remove the stranded passengers from the lift room. After seeing the distressed condition and suffocation of the stuck passengers, they immediately arranged a fan to provide fresh air and maintain their breathing.

Realising the seriousness of the incident, the firefighters along with the employees of Omega Company Lift, managed to open the elevator door and successfully rescued those stuck inside.

