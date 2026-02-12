Solapur guardian minister claims conspiracy to kill BJP leader & former MLA Ram Satpute

PUNE: Solapur district guardian minister Jaikumar Gore on Wednesday claimed that there is a conspiracy to kill Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLA Ram Satpute amid heightened political tensions following the recent local body elections in Malshiras tehsil. Solapur guardian minister claims conspiracy to kill BJP leader . (PTI)

Speaking to reporters, Gore alleged that BJP workers were attacked by the opposition during the elections. “The atmosphere in Malshiras is tense. Our party workers were dominated and beaten up by the opposition. We have received serious information about an attempt to attack our leader and former MLA Ram Satpute. We have also received information about a conspiracy to kill him. The police are investigating the matter and those behind it will be exposed,” Gore said.

Police officials did not confirm the alleged conspiracy saying that the matter is being looked into and all possible angles are being examined. Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation, the police said.

Following Gore’s statement, Satpute levelled allegations against Arjunsingh Mohite Patil and MP Dhairyashil Mohite Patil, claiming that they are behind the alleged conspiracy. “They have lost the patience to fight through constitutional means and are therefore resorting to such actions. I have informed Devendra Fadnavis ji about the matter and shared the names of those involved. The police will investigate the issue thoroughly,” Satpute said.

Rahul Bidve, state spokesperson of the Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, alleged that the Mohite Patil family has traditionally exercised dominance in Malshiras. “To retain this hold, they use every possible political strategy — fair or unfair — including pressure and manipulation. Anyone who challenges them is sidelined or suppressed. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, must intervene in this case,” Bidve said.

Rejecting the allegations, MP Dhairyashil Mohite Patil said that his faction had won seven out of the nine Zilla Parishad seats in Malshiras taluka. He alleged that Satpute managed to win only one seat through ‘media management’.

“Whenever elections approach and he anticipates defeat, he resorts to such tactics to stay in the limelight,” Dhairyashil Mohite Patil said, accusing Satpute of making baseless claims for the sake of publicity. He also said that Satpute and the guardian minister are frustrated after their defeat in the Madha Lok Sabha and assembly elections. “Misleading people and diverting attention from real issues has become their habit,” he said.

In the recently held Zilla Parishad elections, Sanskriti Satpute, wife of Ram Satpute, won from the Dahigaon Zilla Parishad constituency, defeating Jivan Jankar, son of NCP (SP) MLA Uttam Jankar. Tensions reportedly escalated during the victory rally after Satpute allegedly sprayed gulaal (coloured powder) from a gun towards NCP (SP) workers and leaders, triggering a commotion.