Solapur to get direct flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru from October 15

Solapur residents will soon enjoy regular air connectivity to Mumbai and Bengaluru, as passenger flight services on both routes are set to begin from October 15, 2025. Bookings for the new services will open on September 20, offering travellers a head start ahead of the festive season. The new air routes are expected to benefit traders, entrepreneurs, students, tourists, and devotees travelling frequently between these cities. (HT)

Announcing the development on Friday, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol said the launch, timed with the auspicious occasion of Navratri, marks a significant step toward enhancing Solapur’s modern transportation network.

The flights will operate four days a week, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, offering direct and faster connectivity from Solapur to Mumbai, Maharashtra’s financial capital, and Bengaluru, South India’s tech and industrial hub.

Mohol said, “I sincerely thank the chief minister and the Mahayuti government for approving Viability Gap Funding (VGF), which made the Solapur–Mumbai service possible. Since the airport’s construction under the Modi government, efforts were underway to start regular flights, and I’m proud to see that vision become a reality.”

Mohol emphasised that connecting a historic, industrial, and culturally rich city like Solapur to two major urban centres was “the need of the hour.”

“These flights will significantly reduce travel time, attract investment, generate jobs, and promote tourism. Solapur will now play a stronger role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Developed India’,” he added.