South bound trains affected due to ongoing works in Bengaluru section

After the North India bound trains were cancelled and diverted in last couple of months due to ongoing maintaince works across the country, the Central Railways (CR) has now declared a list of trains running from Pune, Mumbai and other stations within the division which are affected during this peak tourism season. Tunnel Bridge work is going on at railway km 21/552-786 between Sai P Nilayam-Basampalle Station in Bangalore Division of South Western Railway. (HT PHOTO)

Earlier the Azad Hind Express train was delayed several times and diverted due to the several infrastructure works are going on across the railway divisions. Trains running on the South East Central Railway (SECR) were delayed due to third and fourth-line infrastructure works and many freight trains getting priority over passenger traffic routes in last 2 to 3 months.

Whereas now, the South India bound trains running from the CR are also affected, as per the information given by the CR some of the trains are affected due to traffic block on Bengalure section.

Tunnel Bridge work is going on at railway km 21/552-786 between Sai P Nilayam-Basampalle Station in Bangalore Division of South Western Railway. The offline area will be rehabilitated by carrying out traffic, power block near 65A, rock bolting, drainage netting, grouting etc. As this work will run for a total of 63 days from 08.12.2023 to 08.02.2024 some trains will run on diverted routes.