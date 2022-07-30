Special MCOCA court grants bail to accused in Pune
Pune: The special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court at Shivajinagar on Wednesday granted bail to an accused Akhtar Ismael Shaikh arrested by the Kondhwa police station for allegedly committing a body offence and being part of an organised crime syndicate.
According to the special public prosecutor PP Fargade, on October 8, 2021, there was a verbal quarrel between one Akram Pathan and Arbaz Shaikh in Kondhwa. It is alleged that on October 10, Akram along with Akhtar went to the house of Arbaz, called him out and assaulted him.
While Akram assaulted Arbaz with a knife causing injuries on his neck and hands, Akhtar gave Arbaz fist and kick blows. An FIR under Sections 307, 323, 504, 506, 143, 144, 147, 148, 149 of the IPC was registered and accused were arrested. The police claimed that there were criminal antecedents against Akram and thereby MCOCA was invoked.
Akhtar’s lawyers Hafizuddin Kazi and Sandhya Shinde submitted CCTV camera images of the accused and argued that at the time of the incident, the accused was in Camp area and sought bail. Kazi filed an affidavit of some friends of the applicant and photographs taken from the CCTV footage of the shop, situated in Camp, which is 4 to 5 km from the spot of the incident.
The order stated: “Membership of organised crime syndicate of the present applicant is doubtful. There are no criminal antecedents with him. The offence in the present case was not committed either to have unlawful gain or for any other purpose, which can be said to be an object of organised crime syndicate. There is a cross complaint also registered under Section 307 of IPC. Some of the members from the accused party had also sustained injuries. It appears that there is suppression of material facts on the side of the informant and the case appears to have arisen out of disputes or enmity between the two groups. Under the premise of above facts, the rider under Section 21(4) of the MCOC Act does not operate.”
Special MCOCA Judge Satyanarayan R Navandar ordered the accused to be released on bail on a bond of Rs25,000.
Nawab Malik says forgery done before he bought Goawala Compound
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Friday questioned why the original owner of the Goawala Compound land, Munira Plumber, failed to take action for almost 23 years after she stopped receiving rent despite being the 'owner' of the compound. Arguing the bail plea, Malik's lawyer Amit Desai on Friday stated that the NCP leader was a genuine buyer and not involved in act of money laundering as claimed by the Enforcement Directorate.
BMC draws lottery to reserve wards under OBC category
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday organised a lottery to reserve seats for the Other Backward Class quota for the upcoming civic elections. On Friday, out of the 236 newly demarcated wards, a draw was held for 219 wards. Out of 219 wards, 63 wards were reserved for the OBC category. Of the 63 seats, 32 were reserved for women candidates under the OBC category.
Some candidates will have to contest elections from other wards on OBC quota
Many existing sitting candidates, mainly men from the open category, missed the chance to contest the municipal elections from their wards after the civic body held a lottery to decide Other Backward Class seats on Friday. The Supreme Court on July 20 accepted the recommendations of the Banthia commission to apply 27 per cent OBC reservations in local body elections in Maharashtra. In some wards, there are many candidates from the general male category.
Elgar Parishad case: Arun Ferreira seeks copy of order permitting email interception
Mumbai: one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad case, Arun Ferreira, on Friday alleged that the email recovered from the devices of accused Rona Wilson, by the prosecution was illegally intercepted without any valid authorisation. In his plea, Ferreira claimed that as the prosecution was relying on the evidence, he needed to have a copy of the order authorising the agency to intercept the alleged emails.
Commuters ditch share auto, taxi in favour of BEST buses
Auto rickshaws and taxis operate on sharing basis mainly on high-density feeder routes, particularly from business districts to railway stations like Bandra Kurla Complex to Kurla and Bandra station, Kurla station to Mumbai University, Churchgate to Nariman Point, Andheri station to airport and Ghatkopar metro station to Sakinaka. Passengers have stated that auto and taxi drivers charge ₹30 to ₹50 per passenger for less than 2 kilometres.
