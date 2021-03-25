IND USA
pune news

SPPU announces first slot of exam timetable for first semester

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:56 PM IST

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) examination department on Thursday declared the timetable for some of its departments for the forthcoming first semester examinations. The online exams will begin from April 10.

The varsity’s exam department declared the timetable for faculty of humanities that includes the Law department, faculty of interdisciplinary studies comprising courses like physical education department for the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Master of Education (M.Ed) courses exam timetable.

The other courses for which the timetable has been published are Bachelor of Physical Education (B.PEd), Bachelor of Architecture, Masters in Arts (Mass communication and journalism) and certificate and diploma courses under the Law department.

There are around 5,700 subjects for the first semester and 6.25 lakh students are expected to appear for these exams. The detailed timetable of the exams will be declared phase wise, as per the departments.

