SPPU secures 173 rank in QS World University Asia Ranking 2025

Pune - The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has secured 173rd rank in the newly announced QS World University Asia Ranking 2025, which is 37 points higher than the 210th rank it secured last year. Although the SPPU’s NIRF ranking this year fell to 23rd from ninth position a few years ago, the ‘Oxford of the East’ has managed to score a higher QS rank, regaining some of the lost ground. SPPU gets 173rd rank in QS World University Asia Ranking 2025, 37 points higher than last year. (HT)

While the SPPU has performed well in research and other fields, it lags far behind in terms of available manpower which is the reason behind the dip in rankings. On a brighter note, the recruitment process for 111 professor vacancies will be completed soon at the university.

This year, the university has secured 29th rank in the southern group of the QS World University Asia Ranking, up from 37th rank last year. Dr Sanjay Dhole, director of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the university, said, “There has been an improvement in the ranking. This progress is due to the research carried out by professors and the contribution of non-teaching staff.”

Professor Suresh Gosavi, vice-chancellor, SPPU, said, “Rankings in South Asia have definitely seen a welcome improvement. A path will be created to guide the further educational progress of the university. For this, the SPPU management council members, senate members, academic council members and various authority board members have an important contribution in the development process of the university. Also, due to the contribution of students, professors, non-teaching staff, all officers and staff of the university, the university has achieved a good position in the Asia-level ranking.”