SPPU signs MoU with Singapore firm for environmental conservation

Students at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and affiliated colleges can now study environmental changes as well as environmental conservation. The university has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based Blue Planet Skill Private Limited to provide students with lessons on sustainable development.

According to SPPU, this MoU was signed on December 27 at the office of the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University between ‘Blue Planet Skill Private Limited’ and SPPU’s Department of Psychology. VC prof Karbhari Kale, pro-VC prof Sanjiv Sonwane, registrar Prafull Pawar, Blue Planet CEO Harsh Mehrotra, and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.

Prof Kale provided information about this, saying, “Students at the university and affiliated colleges will be able to receive education in sustainable development, recycling, green transportation, green energy, health, water conservation, health and safety, dietetics, and other fields as a result of this agreement. Students enrolled in this course will also get credit marks.”

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 places a premium on researching environmental changes. Furthermore, this year’s G20 conference theme is sustainable development. Through this agreement, the university has taken a step toward environmental and sustainable development.