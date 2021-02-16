SPPU students face technical issues while applying for backlog exams

The backlog examination of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will soon be held for which students have begun applying online.

Several students have reported facing technical issues, difficulties in filling up the application form and even during the online payment. Students have repeatedly complained about these issues to their concerned colleges and even the university examination department, however, no solution has been given.

Adil Shaikh, Bachelor of Arts student who faced technical issues while submitting the exam form said, “I was trying to fill up my backlog examination form online, but the system is not making the payment. There are several glitches which I and my friends faced while applying for the examination. When we contacted our college, they told us to take up the issue with the SPPU examination department. In this our deadline of applying for backlog exams is passing and then we have to pay a late fee as well due to no fault of ours.”

Similarly, Pratiksha Borse, another student from Nashik under SPPU said, “I have already given the internal and other oral exams and have passed. Now I only want to appear for the written backlog exams but while filling up the form it is showing that I will be appearing for the practical exams as well. There are a lot of difficulties which we are facing but no solution is given to it despite repeated attempts from our side.”

From October 12, 2020, SPPU started its final year exams for 3,300 subjects for which 2.5 lakh students enrolled. From the first day, both online and offline students faced a lot of issues while appearing for the exam and it even continued in the results. For the offline exams, 113 centres were identified where physical exams were conducted in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. These exams were 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) for a one-hour duration.

Sachin Pandule, student and Yuvak Kranti Dal organisation volunteer said, “We are daily getting many complaints from students about applying for backlog exams, there are multiple technical issues like PNR no. not showing, internal or practical marks not included payment issues and many other. When students go to college administration, they are redirected to the SPPU examination department and then students are frustrated. It has become difficult to even apply for backlog exams; some of the students don’t even have internet connectivity or smartphone to apply.”

Mahesh Kakade, SPPU director of the board of examination and evaluation said, “We are addressing each and every grievance by students about the application for backlog exams. Those students who still have any technical issue can contact our examination department and get their issue resolved.”