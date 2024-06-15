 SPPU to get new registrar in July - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
SPPU to get new registrar in July

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jun 15, 2024 06:24 AM IST

Vijay Khare, director, International Centre, SPPU, was holding the temporary charge of SPPU registrar after the term of Prafull Pawar ended on November 16, 2023

The post of registrar at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), vacant since last six months, will be filled in the second week of July. Authorities will interview eligible candidates for full-time registrar on July 11 and July 12, varsity officials said.

Meanwhile, poll code restrictions delayed the appointment process. According to the list published by the university, seven of 36 candidates are ineligible. (HT PHOTO)

Vijay Khare, director, International Centre, SPPU, was holding the temporary charge of SPPU registrar after the term of Prafull Pawar ended on November 16, 2023. Meanwhile, poll code restrictions delayed the appointment process. According to the list published by the university, seven of 36 candidates are ineligible.

“The list of candidates for the post of director, New Initiatives and New Research Assistant Board, will also be prepared in July,” said SPPU vice-chancellor professor Suresh Gosavi.

Saturday, June 15, 2024
