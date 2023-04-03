Home / Cities / Pune News / Awareness programme on NEP 2020 to be held at SPPU on April 6

Awareness programme on NEP 2020 to be held at SPPU on April 6

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 03, 2023 11:42 PM IST

To create awareness Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has scheduled a programme on NEP on April 6 (Thursday) from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Sant Dnyaneshwar Auditorium

PUNE A significant shift in education and teaching practises has occurred in the context of execution of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Along with teachers and educational institutions, parents and students are also important factors in this major change. To create awareness Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has scheduled a programme on NEP on April 6 (Thursday) from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Sant Dnyaneshwar Auditorium.

Students and parents can participate in the programme by filling out a Google form. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Professor Karbhari Kale, vice-chancellor of SPPU, while speaking at a press conference held on Monday at SPPU campus, said, “This programme will help to create awareness among students and parents.”

On this occasion, Prof Sanjeev Sonawane, pro-vice-chancellor of SPPU; Ravindra Shingnapurkar, member of SPPU management council and programme organiser; Sanjay Dhole, director of internal quality and excellence room were present.

Prof Sonawane said, “The event will be hybrid, taking place both offline and online mode. We want to encourage Class 12 students to attend the programme as they will take up undergraduate courses from next academic year.”

Prof Nitin Karamalkar, former vice-chancellor of SPPU and chairman of the state steering committee for NEP 2020 has been appointed for implementation of NEP and RD Kulkarni, pro-vice-chancellor of Mumbai University and Anil Rao, retired principal of MJ College, Jalgaon will guide the student.

For registration

Students and parents can participate in the programme by filling out the Google form - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeMs3hOn3KIOqt0Wb4OzETiewKl8D6W6c9nt6SFWXmLtUO32w/viewform

Topics
awareness chairman director education hybrid jalgaon member mumbai university nep 2020 offline parents press conference programme pune registration students teachers vice-chancellor + 16 more
