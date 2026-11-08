Sridhar Parthasarathy’s sudden death leaves music fraternity in shock

PUNE: The sudden death of renowned mridangam artiste Sridhar Parthasarathy, who collapsed while performing at a Diwali Pahat programme in Pune on Friday, has left the music fraternity in shock. Eminent musicians have paid tributes to the 54-year-old percussionist, remembering his exceptional talent, decades-long musical associations and contribution to Indian classical and contemporary music. Sudden death of renowned mridangam artiste Sridhar Parthasarathy, who collapsed while performing at a Diwali Pahat programme in Pune on Friday, has left the music fraternity in shock. (HT)

Among those who expressed grief were singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan and musician Sudhir Nagpal, both of whom recalled their personal associations with Parthasarathy and the memorable musical journey they shared with him.

Mahadevan, who shared a nearly four-decade-long association with Parthasarathy, expressed disbelief over his sudden demise. Recalling their early musical journey, Mahadevan said Parthasarathy had accompanied him at his first-ever Carnatic classical concert nearly 40 years ago.

In an emotional social media post, Mahadevan wrote, “Just cannot digest this!! A huge loss for me and the music fraternity! Our dearest beloved Sridhar Parthasarthy, one of the finest Mridangists and exceptional musician has left us devastated!”

Recalling their time together, he said, “My first ever Carnatic classical concert about 40 years ago was with Sridhar on the mridangan! We have spent hours and days with music, jokes and crazy laughter! He passed away while playing a concert!! Can you imagine? What a way to exit this planet!”

Mahadevan also prayed for strength for the bereaved family, concluding his tribute with the words, “May God protect his family and give them the strength! Love you Sridhar.”

Nagpal in an emotional social media post wrote, “A few days ago I met Shridhar at the Tama Drum Fest 2026 and we were sitting in the front row with Percussion Maestro Taufiq Qureshi and reminiscing about our first live performance together 30 years ago with Shankar Mahadevan, Fazal Qureshi and Rajarajeev, when life’s journey into Indo-Jazz Fusion had just begun.”

Remembering Parthasarathy’s enthusiasm during their last meeting, Nagpal added, “He was all smiles and full of life, counting every taal and with a flourish of his hand... the ‘Ek’. Yesterday was his finale here on earth and within us there is an unexplainable silence. May his soul rest in peace.”

Parthasarathy died on Friday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest while performing at a Diwali Pahat programme in the Baner-Balewadi area. He began his performance around 7 am and continued beyond his scheduled slot following repeated requests from the audience for an encore.

When the audience requested another performance, he agreed to play two more pieces. However, he collapsed on stage while performing. Doctors present in the audience rushed to his aid and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). He was shifted to Manipal Hospital in Baner, where doctors continued resuscitation efforts. However, he could not be revived.

A disciple of Vidwan Karaikudi R Chandramouli, Parthasarathy was introduced to the mridangam at a young age and went on to establish himself as an accomplished percussionist. Over the years, he collaborated with several musicians and contributed to performances spanning classical and contemporary musical traditions.

His death while performing on stage has added to the poignancy of the loss. The tributes from fellow musicians reflect not only his standing as an accomplished percussionist but also the enduring friendships and musical memories he leaves behind.