SSC Class 10 board exams begin from today

Over 1,611,610 students, 2,000 more than last year, will appear for the Class 10 (Secondary School Certificate) exams beginning today, February 21. According to Gosavi, 271 flying squads have been deployed, sensitive exam centres monitored using drone cameras and video recording conducted outside centres. Individuals involved in promoting, assisting, or committing malpractice at exam centers will face criminal charges, which will be cognisable and non-bailable. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking at a press meet today, Sharad Gosavi, chairperson, Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said that 864,120 boys, 747,471 girls, and 19 transgender students from 23,492 secondary schools across the state will sit for the exams conducted at 5,130 main exam centres. If, for any unavoidable reasons, students are unable to attend practical, internal assessment, oral, or project exams, they will be given an opportunity to appear for these exams between March 18 and March 20 after the written exams.

“Students must arrive at the center at least 30 minutes before the exam starts. They must be present in the hall by 10.30am for the morning session and 2.30pm for the afternoon session. Like last year, an additional 10 minutes will be given beyond the exam duration. A counselling helpline has been set up to help students manage stress during the exams. There is a break between major subject exams. The official schedule published and printed by the board should be considered valid and ignore details given by other sources,” said Gosavi.

According to Gosavi, 271 flying squads have been deployed, sensitive exam centres monitored using drone cameras and video recording conducted outside centres. Individuals involved in promoting, assisting, or committing malpractice at exam centers will face criminal charges, which will be cognisable and non-bailable. Over 700 exam centres with malpractice cases in the last five years have undergone staff reshuffling, including centre directors, supervisors, and other exam-related personnel. This includes 139 centres in Pune division, 86 in Nagpur, 155 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 18 in Mumbai, 53 in Kolhapur, 98 in Amravati, 93 in Nashik, and 59 in Latur.

Meanwhile, during the ongoing Class 12 (HSC) exams, which began on February 11, 154 malpractice cases have been reported so far, with 104 reported in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisional board.

Cheating cases

The Class 12 exams saw 154 malpractice cases at 39 centres in the first seven days with 104 cases registered at 17 exam centers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division. The highest number of 74 cases were reported in physics paper, with 57 recorded at six centers in Sambhajinagar division. Pune divisional board reported 18 cases at six centres, Nagpur three cases at two centres, Amravati six cases at three centres, Nashik nine cases at five centers, Latur seven cases at three centres. In the Konkan division, only 1 case was recorded. The board has decided to revoke recognition of exam centres where malpractice occurs in SSC and HSC exams.

Drones to check exam malpractices

Drone surveillance is used at sensitive Class 12 exam centres in the state to curb malpractice, with support from district administrations. Board officials expect a decrease in cheating cases this year.