ST stands, rly stations witness heavy rush of passengers

Pune: As voting for 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra will be held on May 7, state bus transport stands and railway stations saw heavy rush of passengers going from Pune to their hometown to cast vote on Monday. ST stands and railway stations saw heavy rush of passengers going from Pune to their hometown to cast vote on Monday. (Getty Images/Vetta (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

“My constituency is Madha in Solapur district and I am on my way to village to give my vote tomorrow. We have been given a holiday by office and, as there is heavy rush at railway station, I will travel by ST bus,” said passenger Shailesh K.

Amit Kenjale, a student who hails from Kolhapur, said, “I will vote for LS the first time after I turned 18 two years back. Along with one of my friends, I am going to Kolhapur tonight on bike as there are no seats available in MSRTC buses.”