Startup Mantra: Swimming with the sharks

While it's hard to get many startups offering such services, it's become a trend. So, how will the founder of such a startup compete with the many, many others? Two founders, Sanjay Thakore of Digital Rhetoric that he set up in 2019 and Gaurav Jain of Jagana Design, set up in 2015, share their journey.

What made you get into this space?

Says Sanjay, “I have had several years of experience working in the IT industry, managing teams. My first brush with digital marketing happened when my company wanted to extend its offering with digital marketing. Later when I was transitioning between jobs, I found that though there are many people in this field and competition is fierce, most offer sub-par services. As a result, customers lose faith in this medium. So, I set up Digital Rhetoric during Covid-19 pandemic with just one person.

The product design and user experience were a natural extension of who I am, says Gaurav. “Even as a child I was fascinated by how design worked to improve lives for us. This passion and creativity evolved into a career. But I believe that design is more than just passion, underneath this is deep thinking of how to create a product that is functional and enriches user experience. It begins at the very start whether it’s choosing the right materials, perfecting user interface or optimising manufacturing processes, every single aspect is honed to perfection. We don’t just design products, we craft solutions that resonate with users at a profound level. Despite the brutal competition, I have an unwavering belief that great design has the power to transform lives and so here I am.

Challenges

Says Sanjay, “During Covid, many in India sought alternate sources of income and DM (direct messaging) was an easy option. This led to a surge in self-proclaimed digital marketing experts. The result was clients often had bad experiences before coming to us. This is a fiercely competitive industry, undercutting prices is common but unsustainable, especially with the rise of freelancers and the gig economy. We avoid this race to the bottom. We seek clients who view us as partners, not just vendors. This partnership mindset allows us to truly excel in managing their marketing responsibilities. If a client does not share this perspective, we bow out gracefully. Our success is tied to our clients’ success; their victories are our achievements.”

“Early on we realised that our niche was first time online businesses and clients who needed to understand digital marketing. By demystifying the jargon and focusing on building trust, we carved out a unique space in the market. When choosing clients, we prioritise those who value our expertise over those fixated on price. Moreover, we feel that one should have a healthy mix of clients across industries and geographies to keep our work exciting and dynamic. Serving a smaller, price-conscious Indian client works well when balanced with a foreign client paying in foreign currency. This balanced approach ensures sustainability and continuous growth for Digital Rhetoric.”

“Like any other industry, acquiring customers is always a challenge. And in the product design and user experience industry it is compounded by customer expectations that are already set exceptionally high. We are expected to deliver highly innovative product designs and user interface. Early on I realised that not just excellence in our work, but personalisation held a unique key. As an example, we were asked by Parag Foods to design their PET bottles that are used for their ghee. The problems they faced with the old bottles were that they were not appealing on the shelves, they were easy to contaminate, and they got damaged, dented during transportation,” says Gurav.

“We had to come up with a solution that took care of this. So, we changed the shape of the bottle. We made it resemble a “matka” which meant lower centre of gravity which in turn would prevent denting during transportation, as well as be difficult to copy. In addition to this functional aspect, the shape was reflective of our culture where ghee was stored in pots.”

While getting business and then proving your worth is one part of success, the problem starts with getting the customers? Says Gaurav, “We realised that while it is easy for the big daddies in the industry to get clients who are willing to pay big bucks, but for the SME sector the problem is acute. And since design plays a huge role in their business, by improving function, aesthetics and more we started Jagana Design with the aim of helping the SMEs. And so far, we have enough work.”

Investment

“When I incorporated Digital Rhetoric legally, I kept two employees’ annual salary and 30% additional for tools and day to day operations as my capital investment. In those days this must have been to a tune of around ₹9-10 lakhs. My approach was that even if I didn’t generate revenue for the first 12 months, I should be able to pay employees’ salaries on time per month. I hired one employee who used to manage everything herself and co-ordinate with contractors I had engaged at that time. Today I have an average monthly revenue of the capital investment I began with, have 12 employees working full-time and A-list global clients. If done right the business has a tremendous scope for growth,” says Sanjay.

Gaurav says, “I started Jagana Design with only ₹50,000. It was just me in a small office and I worked alone for almost two years. Later I hired two designers to support me whilst I handled all the business operations. Today we have six in-house employees and six who work on different projects. Our turnover is ₹ 1 crore.”

Charting the future

Says Sanjay, “Digital marketing is ever evolving, with technologies like ChatGPT and AI significantly changing our business landscape. At our agency we leverage the power of AI tools like ChatGPT & Discord rather than fear them taking over our roles. There is a level of human intervention that cannot be replaced ever and just knowing how to utilise such tools to enhance your work and efficiency can make all the difference. So, for us, staying updated on trends and new technologies is crucial for growth. Research predicts exponential growth in the marketing industry, making it an opportune time to join the bandwagon. The more, the merrier! and adapting to stay.”

Says Gaurav, “In this industry, creativity is vital, and our greatest asset is our team of talented individuals. It is what separates you from the others. From day one, we have prioritised building a workplace where our team members thrive. We invest significantly in creating an environment where creativity flourishes, ensuring that every member feels empowered to take ownership of their projects and contribute meaningfully to our collective goals. This commitment has been pivotal in our ability to deliver outstanding results across more than 500 projects.

“Since we are a bootstrapped company, we are in control of our creative direction and uphold our core values without external influence. Our projects have not only left a lasting impact on businesses, totaling ₹1,000 crores in value, but have also solidified our reputation as leaders in the design industry. Looking ahead, we aim to be a global player, collaborating on international design projects that exemplify the best of “Design in India, Design for the World.” This aspiration drives us to continuously innovate and push boundaries, delivering solutions that resonate globally while celebrating our Indian roots.”