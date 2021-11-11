State’s new policy has neera repackaged as health elixir

PUNE: Fans of neera will soon be able to enjoy it in packaged form as the state government has decided to sell the natural health drink in packed bottles and pouches under the new policy. Neera is obtained by slicing the spathes of coconut, sago, and Palmyra (Borassus Flabellifer L.) palm and scraping the tender-most part just below the crown. The government has also decided to introduce geo-tagging of trees and establish a computerised system to keep tabs on the collection, transportation and sale of neera to control adulteration.

During summers in Pune, the sale of neera goes up to 2,500 to 3,000 litres per day but this year it plummeted to 1,500 litre per day due to the lockdown. According to the state excise department, there are 500 neera outlets in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad with Pune, Solapur, Mumbai and Nashik being producers of the drink. These regions also see greater sales as neera has a shelf-life of only 24 hours due to which it cannot be transported to other parts of the state.

Now however, the state has permitted the transport and sale of neera after proper processing and preservation in packed bottles and pouches. On November 9 this year, the state government drafted a new policy for neera plantation, production, processing and sale in order to stabilise the industry. According to the new policy, both individual and cooperative societies can get licenses for the production, processing and sale of neera . Earlier, it was mandatory for farmers to form a cooperative society to get such license. The period for renewal of the license, too, has increased from one year to five years. The state government has allowed the processing of neera where the pack must be preserved at below 4 degree Celsius temperature to increase shelf-life, and selling the drink in bottles and pouches. The state has directed individuals and cooperative societies to take necessary precautions so that neera does not get transformed into toddy which is an alcoholic drink. In such cases, the state excise department will cancel the license of the individual/society. The state will provide online licenses to interested persons/societies/parties.

Ramesh Bhandari, legal advisor and former president of the Neera Utpadak Cooperative Society, said, “The state is aiming at the privatisation of the neera industry. The intention is good to control adulteration but chances of adulteration will increase with opening up of the market to other players. A part of the industry is going through a rough patch as there is lack of plantation, production, skilled labour for tapping trees and collecting neera . Production is low while the demand is high. At present, the society sells 1,000 to 2,000 litre per day during winter. Sales will go up in the summer to 2,500 to 3,000 litre.”

Santosh Zagade, superintendent of police of the state excise department, said, “It is the first time that the state government has allowed selling neera in packed bottles and pouches. The state is trying to boost the neera industry. As regards the selling price, the government will soon issue orders.”