Students skip Class 11 admission, prepare for entrance exams instead
Many prominent colleges are worried that most of the students with higher marks in the Class 11 round 1 merit list declared yesterday are not in the race to take admissions. Whereas, more than 22,000 students have been rejected admission in round 1. The main reason behind the drop in cut-offs this year given by colleges and education experts is that most students with higher marks have already taken admissions in private coaching institutes along with preparing for various entrance exams after Class 12 board exams.
Rutvik Mahale, a Class 11 student, said, “I want to take admission in the National Defence Academy (NDA) after Class 12 and so, to prepare for its entrance examination, I have already taken admission in a private coaching class in Pune in the month of March this year. They are attached with one of the junior colleges in Pune where they will give us Class 11 admission in the Science stream and along with the NDA entrance exams’ preparation, we will do our Class 11 and 12 studies.”
Another student, Monica Gandhi, said, “In the Class 10 board exams, I scored above 90% but I haven’t taken admission anywhere till now. I want to prepare for the medical entrance exams’ test after the Class 12 board exams so I will be doing Class 11 externally and will then take admission for Class 12 board exams. For the entrance examination, I have already started my study preparations from the last few months.”
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the principal of a prominent college in Pune, said, “We have noticed that a large number of students who score well above 90% do not take admission through this regular admission process. Rather, they opt for private coaching classes’ admission even before the results are declared. An entire ecosystem of these private coaching classes is impacting the regular junior college admission process, which could prove dangerous in the coming years.”
Whereas professor Arun Adsul, former vice-chancellor of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), said, “I have worked in the education field for the last more than 30 years and as the new education policy (NEP) is going to be implemented across the country, we need to adopt some new things. During this admission period, we have noticed that the private sector is focusing more on the evaluation part to get higher marks rather than going deep into the subject or teaching students the basics of the subject. So in coming years, if a student scores high marks, it won’t be necessary for him/her to know the subject very well as he/she has studied only for scoring marks.”
SORAON MURDER INCIDENT: Vagabond criminal gangs under scanner, six suspects detained
The Prayagraj police have detained half a dozen suspects in connection with the brutal killing of an elderly man and serious injuries inflicted on 65-year-old Prem Prakash Mishra's wife at Judapur Dandu village in Soraon area of the trans-Ganga region of the district late on August 1. They are being questioned about their whereabouts on the night of the incident, police said. Neerja was admitted to the hospital where her condition is still serious.
PMPML takes back decision on diversion of buses
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited has scrapped its earlier decision to divert long route buses on Bajirao and Shivaji roads via Deccan and Ferguson college roads. Earlier on July 27, PMPML announced that all buses except the Punyadasham small buses plying on Shivaji road and Bajirao road will be diverted to Jangali Maharaj road and Fergusson college road from July 28.
Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan trustee arrested in gambling raid
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested 26 people, including present and former trustees of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan, and political leaders during a raid on gambling den on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as trustee Vishal Keshav More, former trustee Santosh Gulab More, Dehu municipal counsellor Mayur Tilekar and others. Police have seized Rs 5 lakh cash, 18 four-wheelers and 27 mobile handsets.
Two held for rape, murder of minor girl in Pune district
The Pune rural police have arrested two persons for abduction, sexually assault and murder of a seven-year-old girl from Kotharne village of Maval tehsil in Pune district. According to police, the incident took place on August 2 when the girl was abducted by the accused from her village. Her father registered a case at Kamshet police station on the same day.
Hathras case: Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of journalist Siddique Kappan
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has rejected the bail application of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan in connection with the Hathras conspiracy case stating that use of tainted money by the applicant (accused) and his colleagues cannot be ruled out. Opposing the bail application, Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general representing the state government in the court, said Kappan was a resident of Kerala and had nothing to do with Hathras.
