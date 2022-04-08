Supply of mangoes to increase after April 20

The supply of mangoes this season has been very less compared to last year leading to rise in prices. Traders expect the rates to fall following arrival of second lot from Konkan region after April 20.

“The daily supply of mangoes from Konkan region and other parts of the county used to be around 200 to 250 trucks in the past years. However, this year it was less by around 150 trucks. We hope to increase supply after April 20 as the second ripening season of mangoes will start after that,” said Yuvraj Kanchi, a mango trader from Pune Marketyard market.

Less supply has pushed prices of Ratnagairi and Devgadh Alphonso mangoes between Rs1,200 and Rs2,500 a dozen as per the size of the fruit. The rates of varieties coming from southern states like Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are around ₹600 to ₹1,000 per dozen.

“The rates of Alphonso mangoes vary as per supply. The arrival of first ripening season was less as compared to previous years.” said Madhukant Garad, chairman, Pune Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC).