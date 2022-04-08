Supply of mangoes to increase after April 20
The supply of mangoes this season has been very less compared to last year leading to rise in prices. Traders expect the rates to fall following arrival of second lot from Konkan region after April 20.
“The daily supply of mangoes from Konkan region and other parts of the county used to be around 200 to 250 trucks in the past years. However, this year it was less by around 150 trucks. We hope to increase supply after April 20 as the second ripening season of mangoes will start after that,” said Yuvraj Kanchi, a mango trader from Pune Marketyard market.
Less supply has pushed prices of Ratnagairi and Devgadh Alphonso mangoes between Rs1,200 and Rs2,500 a dozen as per the size of the fruit. The rates of varieties coming from southern states like Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are around ₹600 to ₹1,000 per dozen.
“The rates of Alphonso mangoes vary as per supply. The arrival of first ripening season was less as compared to previous years.” said Madhukant Garad, chairman, Pune Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC).
Lone SSS MLA may become associate member of NCP
Mumbai Devendra Bhuyar, the lone MLA of Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Paksha, who defeated the then agriculture minister Anil Bonde in the last Assembly elections, has decided to become an associate member of the ruling NCP in the state Assembly. Shetti met the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday and requested him to remove his name from the list of 12 names recommended by the state government to be appointed as MLCs.
Lucknow: All LDA zones asked to buy or hire bulldozers
All eight zones of the Lucknow Development Authority have been asked to purchase or hire two bulldozers to demolish illegal structures in their zones in Lucknow or face action, according to a highly placed official of the development authority. And the officials have wasted no time to get going. In consonance with the LDA vice-chairman's directives, officials have prepared a list of over 100 buildings that were constructed illegally in Lucknow.
Drugs worth ₹1.85Cr seized recently were stored in empty containers from Dubai
During the investigations about the seizure of MD powder worth ₹1.85Cr last week by Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, it was found that the drugs were brought from Dubai in empty containers. According to police, the empty containers used in export by India were being sent back to India from Dubai with the drugs being hidden inside the surface of the outer part of the container so that they skip scanning.
Smuggled from Dubai, 80 live corals housed at Taraporewala Aquarium
Mumbai: The state fisheries department has made arrangements for 80 live corals of nine species that were smuggled into India from Dubai to be housed at the Taraporewala Aquarium, one of the iconic tourist spots in Mumbai. The corals were seized by the customs department at the Pune airport. Atul Patne, commissioner, fisheries, informed that the customs officials had contacted them for keeping the corals in the aquarium.
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: The Celebrity Circus
Come, let us for one day at least, become Mumbai celebrities; you know the kind I'm referring to: the ones who don 'athleisure-wear' for their 'airport looks' and are hounded by 'paps' who follow them around all day, shouting: 'Ma'am, ek idhar turn! Please hamarey pass dekho! Because, to be a celebrity in Mumbai everything, including your ego, must be outsized, (except your waist, of course).
