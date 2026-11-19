No space to walk, drive or even stand: Illegal stalls, vendors and shop extensions take over public spaces across the city, leaving pedestrians at the mercy of traffic

Pune’s roads and footpaths are increasingly being reduced to private extensions of shops and (illegal) roadside businesses, leaving pedestrians with no option but to walk on busy carriageways. From fruit carts to food stalls to shop extensions, spaces meant for pedestrians and motorists have been taken over, turning them into centres of chaos. The problem is particularly acute at Kothrud, Padmavati, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Katraj, Viman Nagar, Sinhagad road, Shivajinagar, Jangali Maharaj road, Kharadi and Fergusson College (F C) road where commuters, including senior citizens, children and persons with disabilities, are routinely seen struggling to navigate through traffic; often dangerously so.

The issue came into sharp focus during Tuesday’s Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body meeting, where elected representatives questioned the civic administration’s failure to contain encroachments, especially on F C road.

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said, “Given Pune’s population, roads and footpaths must remain clear and free of encroachments. The action taken so far has been nothing but an eyewash. Encroachments include stalls on footpaths, godowns operating inside buildings, and illegal occupation of the front and side margins of properties. If officials fail to act, we will be forced to take strict action against them. Action must be taken against encroachments across the city, with special focus on F C road.”

So much so that Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram visited the said stretch and directed the civic body to launch an anti-encroachment drive.

However, corporator Ganesh Bidkar, PMC leader of the house, said, “Taking action for just one day will not resolve the issue. We need to put a permanent mechanism in place to ensure that encroachments do not return to this road. Our stand is clear: not a single encroachment should remain in this area.”

Prashant Inamdar, founder and convener of the pedestrian advocacy organisation, Pedestrian First, said, “Encroachment has become a massive problem across Pune. It is everywhere, and there is virtually no regulation or governance to control it. These violations are visible to the administration, yet no action is taken until the issue is raised publicly. The recent drive on F C road was launched only after corporators raised the matter, despite citizens having complained repeatedly.”

“Earlier, encroachments were limited to certain pockets but today, they are spreading everywhere because there is no oversight. Action is taken only after a public outcry and even then, the encroachments return soon after they are removed. There is no fear of the law, PMC or police. Ironically, it is only law-abiding citizens who live in fear. They are forced to risk their lives because they have no space to walk or drive,” Inamdar said.

Vidyadhar Pandey, a Kothrud resident, said, “The PMC must identify illegal structures, fix departmental accountability and ensure that officials are held responsible if action is not taken. Until then, Pune’s streets will remain at the mercy of encroachers, while ordinary citizens pay the price. It is risky even to walk on the road given the current traffic situation.”

Shrikant Awchat, a Shivajinagar resident, said, “The PMC has been spending lakhs of rupees on infrastructure projects in recent years, yet the condition of footpaths and roads has barely improved. Where footpaths exist, they are often taken over by hawkers, encroaching shops, animals, trees, poles, transformers and parked vehicles. This leaves pedestrians fighting for space, often pushing them onto the road.”

On his part, Ram said that the administration expects visible results across the city within two weeks, while the situation on F C road will improve within a week’s time. He said that the drive will not be restricted to one stretch and that the civic body is working to intensify action against illegal occupations. The commissioner, however, pointed to the need for coordination with the police, particularly against stalls operating after 9 pm. He also highlighted the gap between the number of stalls officially recorded by the civic body and their actual number. The PMC has around 22,000 stalls on its records, while the actual number can be between four lakh and five lakh; Ram said. The scale of the discrepancy raises questions about the civic body’s ability to identify, regulate and monitor roadside businesses, let alone prevent them from occupying spaces meant for pedestrians.