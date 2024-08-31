 Sweet shop worker held under POCSO - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
Sweet shop worker held under POCSO

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 31, 2024 11:48 PM IST

A 35-year-old employee of a sweets shop has been arrested for the sexual harassment of a 12-year-old girl. The incident was reported between June 1 and August 30

A 35-year-old employee of a sweets shop has been arrested for the sexual harassment of a 12-year-old girl. The incident was reported between June 1 and August 30.

Over the past three months, the accused, who works at a sweetshop located on the bus route, allegedly blew kisses at her as the bus passed by. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Over the past three months, the accused, who works at a sweetshop located on the bus route, allegedly blew kisses at her as the bus passed by. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, the victim regularly travels to school by bus. Over the past three months, the accused, who works at a sweetshop located on the bus route, allegedly blew kisses at her as the bus passed by. He also made lewd gestures and attempted to engage in a conversation.

Amid Badlapur incident, police along with school authorities are conducting an awareness campaign on ‘good touch, bad touch’ at school level. A similar session was organised by Pimpri-Chinchwad police at school where the victim is studying.

During the session, the victim informed the lady police officer about the incident who later informed the parents.

The accused is the brother of the sweet shop owner and as per the complaint filed by the parents of the victim, we have arrested the accused, said police.

A case was registered at the police station under sections 78,79 of the BNS and sections 11,12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 on Friday.

News / Cities / Pune / Sweet shop worker held under POCSO
