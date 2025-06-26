Symbiosis launches anti-drug campaign

Marking the International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, Symbiosis International University (SIU) on Tuesday, June 24, launched a year-long anti-drug initiative ‘VIHAAN’, focused on promoting a healthy, substance-free campus environment. Dr Rajiv Yeravdekar outlines the objectives of VIHAAN, Symbiosis International University’s anti-drug wellness campaign. (HT)

The campaign was officially inaugurated by Rajiv Yeravdekar, dean, faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, who outlined the campaign’s multi-dimensional approach.

“Students often respond better to their peers, which is why we are building a strong student-led support network, backed by counsellors, psychiatrists, and health coaches,” Yeravdekar said.

The initiative includes a series of awareness-building activities such as walkathons, street plays and seminars, a concept where students connect through physical activities like running, swimming, or cycling. These efforts aim to keep students actively engaged and reduce susceptibility to boredom, peer pressure, and the temptation to use substances.

The campaign’s first major event, a university-wide anti-tobacco walkathon, is scheduled for the first week of July.

“The initiative is open to all Symbiosis students. While our priority is our university community, we also receive calls from outside, which is encouraging,” Yeravdekar added.

Girija Mahale, head of the Symbiosis Centre for Emotional Well-being (SCEW), emphasised the campaign’s holistic nature.

“VIHAAN combines science, empathy, and community action. It’s about creating safe spaces where young people don’t just resist drugs, they rediscover purpose, supported by trained professionals,” she said.