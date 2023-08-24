Teacher booked for pulling hair and pinching cheeks of 3-yr-old

The Kothrud police on Wednesday booked a 40-year-old pre-primary teacher for pulling hair and pinching cheeks of a 3-year-old girl student. Kothrud police officials said that an FIR under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the complainant, who is the girls’ father, the incident occurred between August 18 and 21. The teacher also threatened the child that she would inflict burn injuries with a candle.

