Techie’s abetment to suicide case dismissed by Pune court, relief for boyfriend
A court in Pune dismissed the case against a man whose engineer girlfriend had died by suicide at his house on May 16, 2017 due to their allegedly strained relationship.
The decision was issued by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Vedpathak on April 21. While the deceased woman was identified as Juhi Gandhi, the accused man was identified as Pruthviraj Deshmukh. The case was registered at Kondhwa police station based on a complaint lodged by Gandhi’s father.
The court observed in its order that the two were in a relationship, and the deceased woman did have an abortion, as per the contents of the chargesheet and supporting proof. However, it further states that the prosecution witnesses could not prove that the accused man instigated the abortion or suicide.
“There is nothing on record to show that applicant constrained her for said abortion. From the statements of prosecution witnesses recorded by investigating officer at the most it appears that there was love affair between applicant and deceased Juhi and there were quarrels between them. Nowhere the statements of prosecution witnesses suggest that accused by making any sort of omission or aiding instigated or abetted Juhi so as to compel her to commit suicide,” read the order by Judge Vedpathak.
“My client neither instigated nor aided the deceased so as to abet her to die by suicide. Further, though he and the deceased were well acquainted and were in a relationship, he never subjected her to harassment or cruelty nor he caused her to forcefully abort a pregnancy. Nothing happened between them by which it can be said that he had abetted the deceased to die by suicide,” said advocate Aashutosh Srivastava who represented Deshmukh.
Deshmukh was accused of having forced Gandhi to have an abortion and the subsequent harassment led to her dying by suicide, according to the police reports. Accordingly, a case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station against him.
-
PMPML to start e-bus service at Sinhagad Fort from May 1
PUNE Starting from Maharashtra Day, May 1, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited will start its electric bus service at Sinhagad Fort ghat section. The entry of private vehicles will be restricted in the ghat section and people can only travel by buses. At least 15,000 tourists throng the fort on the weekend. The e-bus service was to start on January 26, but got delayed due to infrastructural works.
-
In three years, 6,582 tribal children died due to malnourishment; 15,253 child marriages performed in state
As many as 6,582 tribal children have died in Maharashtra due to malnourishment in the past three years, revealed a door-to-door survey conducted by the Integrated Child Development Scheme Commissionerate. Nandurbar district topped the list of 16 tribal-dominated districts with 1,270 deaths due to Malnutrition, followed by Nashik where 1,050 child deaths were reported and Palghar district stood third with 810 deaths, the Bombay high court (HC) was informed on Monday.
-
Woman alleges rape by unidentified person in Khed
A woman who left her house along with her minor son after a fight with her live-in partner was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man at Chakan bus stop in the early hours of Sunday. The woman was sleeping in the room which belongs to the night security guard at the state transport bus stop.
-
Prayagraj woman found murdered, one held
A 45-year-old woman was found murdered at Baluha village under Koraon police in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj district on Sunday night. Shyamkali's kin raised an alarm when they spotted her body early on Monday morning. According to reports, Devi Prasad Mishra, his wife Shyamkali, 45, and their two daughters were asleep outside their house on Sunday night. It is suspected that late in the night, Shyamkali was assaulted on her head with a heavy object.
-
Opening of first phase of Mumbai-Nagpur E-way postponed due to overpass damage
In the latest development on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway project, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation on Monday informed that the inauguration of the 210 km stretch between Nagpur and Shelu Bazar has been postponed for now. The opening of the first phase of the expressway was slated for May 2. The expressway passes via Bor Tiger Reserve and several other environmentally sensitive zones. According to MSRDC officials, there are a total of 105 arch strips.
