Temp dips to single digit in Pune

At 9.6 degrees Celsius, the city recorded a single-digit temperature on Saturday. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded in Ahmednagar at 7.7 degrees Celsius.

After experiencing a single-digit temperature for five consecutive days between December 15 to 19, Pune city thereafter experienced a significant rise in minimum temperature and since then, the city has been experiencing a double-digit temperature of around 16-19 degrees Celsius. The temperature rise was mainly attributed to the moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

However, as there is no system active over Maharashtra currently, the temperature has again decreased and in the last two to three days, the temperature has dropped from 13 degrees Celsius to 9.6 degrees Celsius.

SD Sanap, a senior meteorologist from IMD Pune, said, “Although the city has experienced a drop along with a single-digit temperature, from today onwards, there will be a rise in minimum temperature and it’s unlikely that the city will continue to experience the single digit temperature for next 4-5 days. During this time the city will experience mainly dry weather along with hazes in the morning.”

As per IMD, the maximum temperature in Pune has been recorded at above normal level. On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded as 31.4 degrees Celsius.